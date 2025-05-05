 Skip navigation
President Trump announces 2027 NFL draft will be held on the National Mall

  
Published May 5, 2025 02:11 PM

The leader of the sport with an oblong ball found himself in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Commissioner Roger Goodell, along with Commanders owner Josh Harris, stood next to President Trump as he announced that the 2027 NFL draft will be held in Washington, D.C.

“I’m pleased to reveal that the 2027 NFL draft — that’s a big thing — will be held right here in our Nation’s Capital, Washington, D.C. on the National Mall,” Trump said.

Both Goodell and Harris said the draft in D.C. will draw a million fans. And while the final number of fans who enter the perimeter of the event over three days will be maximized by double (or triple or quadruple) counting, it will be a big event.

During Goodell’s brief remarks, he thanked the President for his support as to the draft and the new Commanders stadium (assuming it’s approved by the D.C. Council). Goodell also specifically thanked the President for his assistance during his first term with a Canadian “trade deal” that allowed the NFL to sell local ads to the Canadian feed of the Super Bowl.

The NFL-Trump relationship has come a long way. In 2015, at the height of the #Deflategate scandal, Trump called Goodell “a weak guy,” “a dope,” and “a stupid guy.” Then came the anthem controversy.

More recently, the President has repeatedly complained about the NFL’s new kickoff formation. That has yet to become a full-blown back-and-forth between 345 Park Avenue and 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, even though the old kickoff formation is gone and not coming back.

Still, the NFL has learned the art of the deal, when it comes to dealing with the 47th president. Gratitude, flattery, and praise are the key ingredients to the not-so-secret sauce.

It also wouldn’t hurt to name the new stadium after him.