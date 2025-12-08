 Skip navigation
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Patrick Mahomes knows “the chances are getting lower and lower” of Chiefs making playoffs

  
Published December 8, 2025 04:34 AM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never missed the playoffs. He knows he’s likely to miss the playoffs this year.

Mahomes said after Sunday night’s loss to the Texans that he realizes the 6-7 Chiefs’ playoff hopes are slipping away, but he said he and his teammates aren’t done fighting.

“We know the chances are getting lower and lower, but I know the guys on this team are going to give everything they have, eery opportunity we get,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs face the Chargers, Titans, Broncos and Raiders over the final four games of the season, and Mahomes vows Kansas City will be a tough team to beat.

“We’re not winning games, but that mindset the guys have in this locker room, in the games we’re not winning, you can never question the fight of this team,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, we’re not executing at the right moments and we’re not making those plays, but at the end of the day you can never question that, and I think you’ll see that these last four weeks.”