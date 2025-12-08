Sunday Night Football: Texans improve to 8-5 with 20-10 victory over Chiefs

The Texans are coming.

The Chiefs are going to need some help if they’re going to make the postseason.

Houston’s defense made all the stops required to beat the three-time defending AFC Champions and, in all likelihood, knock Kansas City out of postseason contention with a 20-10 victory.

On what ended up being the biggest play of the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the team’s own 31-yard line with the game tied and 10:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.

But quarterback Patrick Mahomes was pressured immediately, and his pass to Rashee Rice had no chance, falling incomplete.

On a short ensuing drive, the Texans got in the end zone with Dare Ogunbowale’s first touchdown since 2022 to go ahead 17-10.

The Chiefs had another opportunity to go for it on fourth down and again didn’t make it, with Mahomes’ pass to Rice again falling incomplete.

The last chance for Kansas City came with just under four minutes left in the contest, with another turnover effectively ending any chance the club had at tying things up. Mahomes’ first pass of the possession was dropped by Travis Kelce for an incomplete pass. Then Mahomes’ next throw was a little behind Kelce, who bobbled it. When the ball when behind Kelce, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair intercepted the pass for a back-breaking takeaway.

Ka’imi Fairbairn hit a 28-yard field goal with 30 seconds in the contest to produce the final margin.

Giving the Texans short fields negated what had been a dominant second-half defensive performance for the Chiefs. Kansas City had forced five consecutive punts to start the second half, four of which were three-and-out. That’s part of what made Reid’s choice to go for it on fourth-and-1 so questionable.

But C.J. Stroud and the Texans were able to do what they needed to do to win. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was 15-of-31 for 203 yards with a touchdown. Nico Collins had four catches for 121 yards — all of which came in the first half.

On the other side, Mahomes finished 14-of-33 for 160 yards with three interceptions. He was also the Chiefs’ leading rusher with 59 yards on seven carries.

Mahomes’ 19.8 passer rating was, by far, the lowest of his career, with his previous low being a 44.4 mark in last year’s win over San Francisco. As noted by Greg Auman of FOX Sports, Mahomes had never finished with zero passing touchdowns, multiple interceptions, and a completion rate under 50 percent in his career.

Kelce finished with just one catch for 8 yards on five targets. Xavier Worthy had three catches for 55 yards. Rice finished with four receptions for 34 yards.

With the win, the Texans move to 8-5 and are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC based on their head-to-head win over the Colts. Next week, the Texans will host the 3-10 Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Now at 6-7, the Chiefs have been eliminated from the divisional race after winning nine consecutive AFC West titles — a streak that started two years before Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting QB. While the Chiefs have not been eliminated from the postseason, they are currently No. 10 in the conference and would likely have to jump several teams they’ve lost to in order to make the postseason.

Kansas City will be at home to face the Chargers in Week 15.