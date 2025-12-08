 Skip navigation
Andy Reid on fourth down: I was wrong in hindsight, I messed that one up

  
Published December 8, 2025 04:05 AM

With the score tied 10-10 in the fourth quarter on Sunday night, Chiefs coach Andy Reid decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the Chiefs’ own 31-yard line. Patrick Mahomes’ pass was incomplete, and the Texans took over in great field position and promptly scored a touchdown to give them a lead they’d never relinquish.

“I take full responsibility for that,” Reid said after the game.

Asked more about the decision, Reid didn’t say much other than that he wished he had chosen differently.

“I thought we could get it,” Reid said. “I was confident we could do that. It’s important to take advantage of opportunities and I thought it was an opportunity. I was wrong in hindsight. I was wrong. We’ve been pretty good on fourth downs. I messed that one up.”

In a season when much has gone wrong for the Chiefs, there’s plenty of opportunity for hindsight. It’s been the kind of year in Kansas City when they can’t get a yard when they need it.