Jon Gruden denies “stupid rumor” that he was offered a job by the Jets

Jon Gruden is denying a report that he turned down an opportunity to join the Jets’ coaching staff.

Gruden said on WDAE that he didn’t hear anything from the Jets, and he suggested that most of what’s been said about his potential return to coaching has been false.

“There’s a lot of reports we’re not going to get into. There’s a lot of stupid rumors out there. Some of these reports are ridiculous,” Gruden said. “Let’s just say that there was never anything from the Jets and I wish them well in their search for a new offensive coordinator.”

Gruden lost his job as head coach of the Raiders when offensive emails he had sent surfaced during the 2021 season. He has done some consulting with NFL teams since then, but he hasn’t returned to coaching.

The 62-year-old Gruden went 117-112 in his coaching career, which included two stints as coach of the Raiders and one with the Buccaneers. His Bucs team won Super Bowl XXXVII.