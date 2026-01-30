 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jon Gruden denies “stupid rumor” that he was offered a job by the Jets

  
Published January 30, 2026 05:06 AM

Jon Gruden is denying a report that he turned down an opportunity to join the Jets’ coaching staff.

Gruden said on WDAE that he didn’t hear anything from the Jets, and he suggested that most of what’s been said about his potential return to coaching has been false.

“There’s a lot of reports we’re not going to get into. There’s a lot of stupid rumors out there. Some of these reports are ridiculous,” Gruden said. “Let’s just say that there was never anything from the Jets and I wish them well in their search for a new offensive coordinator.”

Gruden lost his job as head coach of the Raiders when offensive emails he had sent surfaced during the 2021 season. He has done some consulting with NFL teams since then, but he hasn’t returned to coaching.

The 62-year-old Gruden went 117-112 in his coaching career, which included two stints as coach of the Raiders and one with the Buccaneers. His Bucs team won Super Bowl XXXVII.