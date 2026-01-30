Drake Maye: Mike Vrabel is motivating the Patriots with his Super Bowl playing experiences

Mike Vrabel won three Super Bowl rings as a player for the Patriots and is now back in the Super Bowl as the Patriots’ head coach. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye says hearing about Vrabel’s earlier experiences has been exciting for him and his teammates this week.

“He does a great job of relating to us, being able to talk as a player and now as a coach of his experience winning Super Bowls, his experience making the playoffs his first year with the Steelers,” Maye said.

Maye said Vrabel hasn’t been shy about telling the Patriots their goal should be the Super Bowl, from Day One.

“I remember we talked about in the beginning of the season, our stories and what kind of hopes we had. Our hopes were to win the big game and win the Super Bowl, and look where we’re at now, and those hopes are coming to a reality,” Maye said. “That’s one of the coolest things I heard from him this morning, him relaying that to us, what we dreamed of as a little kid, wanting to watch the Super Bowl at a Super Bowl party, and now we’re the party. Coach does a great job of relating to us and relaying a message that hits home to all of us.”

If the Patriots win Super Bowl LX, Vrabel will be the first person ever to win a Super Bowl as both a player and head coach for the same team.