Roger Goodell: We will continue diversity efforts because they “make the NFL better”

The federal government’s push to end DEI programs has led a number of American companies to take similar positions, but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Monday that the league has no intention to follow suit.

Goodell was asked about the league’s commitment to the Rooney Rule and other diversity efforts in light of current trends in the United States and Goodell said that he is confident that their approach “has benefitted us” because it has exposed the league to “a canvas of candidates that reflect our communities” without any requirements to hire individuals from any particular background.

“We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League,” Goodell said. “We’re going to continue those efforts because we’ve not only convinced ourselves, I think we’ve proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better. We’re not in this because it’s a trend to get in it or a trend to get out of it. Our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League.”

Goodell said he has spoken to candidates who felt they were interviewed to satisfy Rooney Rule requirements without being viable candidates for the job, but that they have worked to adjust the rule to improve its effectiveness and said he’s comfortable with where things stand on that front at the time being.