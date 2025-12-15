 Skip navigation
Report: Christian Watson avoided major injury on Sunday

  
Published December 15, 2025 10:03 AM

The Packers sustained a severe blow on Sunday when Micah Parsons suffered what is believed to be a torn ACL during their 34-26 loss to the Broncos, but it appears they avoided another one on the other side of the ball.

Wide receiver Christian Watson left the game after landing hard on his left side while trying to catch a deep pass from Jordan Love in the third quarter and he was ruled out with a chest injury a short time later. Watson was able to travel back to Green Bay with the team after being evaluated at a Denver hospital.

The specifics of that evaluation haven’t been shared, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Watson avoided a major injury. It’s not clear if that means Watson will be available for Saturday’s road game against the Bears and more information on that front should come from the team on Monday.

Watson had three catches for 29 yards on Sunday and he has 28 catches for 481 yards and five touchdowns on the season.