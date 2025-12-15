 Skip navigation
Packers believe Micah Parsons tore his ACL

  
Published December 14, 2025 07:38 PM

It looks like defensive end Micah Parsons’ first season with the Packers has come to a painful end.

Parsons left Sunday’s game in Denver with a non-contact injury to his left knee and a league source tells PFT that the Packers believe Parsons suffered a torn ACL. An MRI will be done to confirm that diagnosis.

If the diagnosis is confirmed, Parsons will miss the rest of the season and have surgery to repair the injury. The hope would be for him to be back early in the 2026 season, but there’s a lot of steps that need to be taken before anyone will be ready to talk about return dates.

The news comes on the same day that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL, so it has been a rough day on the injury front around the league.