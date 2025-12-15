Aaron Glenn: I’m evaluating the character of this team over the final three weeks

The Jets found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout for the second straight week in Jacksonville on Sunday.

The Jaguars scored on eight of their first nine possessions and cruised to a 48-20 win that bolstered their bid for the AFC South title. It also sent the Jets to 3-11 in head coach Aaron Glenn’s first season and that led to questions for Glenn about what he hopes to get out of the final three weeks of a lost season.

Glenn said he will be “evaluating” the character of the team as they move into the offseason.

“Again, it’s not just about the Xs and Os, it’s about the character of this team, like which guy is going to lay it on the line and continue to play,” Glenn said, via a transcript from the team. “Which coach is going to lay it on the line and continue to make sure we put our players in the right position, make sure – how am I going to lay it on the line and make sure I can get us all moving in the right direction? Those are the things I talk to the players about, and they know that. This is a tough one. This is a tough one. But I know this: You can’t just sit back and just be like, okay – no, we’ve got three games. We’ve got three games to see exactly how we’re going to finish the season out, and that’s all I’m worried about right now.”

One area the Jets might try to improve on is their accountability. Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com noted that edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and linebacker Quincy Williams declined to speak to reporters about their role in the kind of dismal defensive performance that has defined the unit’s play all season.