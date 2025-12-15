Myles Garrett tweaked hip, but says, “I’m going to play through pretty much anything”

During Sunday’s loss to the Bears, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was shown on the game broadcast in the second half trying to loosen up his hip.

But in pursuit of the single-season sack record, Garrett never left the field for an extended period to get examined during the 31-3 loss.

He confirmed after the game that he suffered a hip injury, but there was never a question of him getting sidelined.

“I’m going to play through pretty much anything,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Tweaked my hip or something in that area, so I was feeling that for the rest of the game. But like I said, we’re just going to keep, continuing to push through because we’ve still got something to play for.

“As long as there’s games on the schedule, I’m going to go out there and try to win.”

Garrett recorded 1.5 sacks on Caleb Williams on Sunday, giving him a total of 21.5 so far in 2025 with three games to go. He’s now just one sack away from tying the record first set by Michael Strahan and tied by T.J. Watt.

Even as the Browns have reached 11 losses in another poor season, Garrett noted he’ll do his best to keep the team’s effort high.

“You’re taking one game at a time,” Garrett said. “You don’t look at the record, look at the man beside you. It could be his last game. It could be his last game in the NFL, last game here. Could be your last game. Don’t go out with a whimper. Don’t go gently into the night. You keep on fighting and you want to be remembered for your very last play, your very last game, and you want to go out on the best note possible because that’s your legacy with your team, with your family, and for you personally.

“When you lay your head down at night, you want to be proud of something. So go make yourself proud, go make your family proud, go make your team proud.”

Garrett and the Browns will face the Bills, Steelers, and Bengals to finish the season.