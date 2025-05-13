Bill Belichick: Jordon Hudson “doesn’t have anything to do with North Carolina football”

In his capacity as head coach of the North Carolina football program, Bill Belichick has had two press conferences: one when he was hired, and one at the start of spring practice.

On Tuesday, he’s present for the ACC Spring Meetings. Appearing on ESPN, Belichick was asked about the topic of the moment — his personal and professional relationship with 24-year-old (and possibly 23-year-old, which is true would mean she was 19 when they met) Jordon Hudson.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s, you know, really off to the side,” Belichick said. “It’s a personal relationship. She doesn’t have anything to do with anything at UNC football.”

That might be true now, especially if (as it appears) UNC football recently made sure that’s the case. But that’s clearly not how it was. She had sent emails to UNC staff regarding ways to minimize the appearance/reality of nepotism in the hiring of Steve Belichick as the program’s defensive coordinator, and regarding criticism of Belichick appearing in comments on UNC-operated websites.

Regardless of whether she’s currently involved with UNC football, Belichick himself called the relationship both personal and professional in his statement criticizing the “false narrative” created by the CBS interview in which she directed him not to answer the hard-hitting question of how they met.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see whether she doesn’t, or does, have involvement with the football program. And whether the tension that went from simmer to all-out boil two weeks ago will prompt him to write a check for $1 million on or after June 1 and walk away.