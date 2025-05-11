Bill Belichick shows up to support Jordon Hudson at Miss Maine USA pageant

The past two weeks in the life of former Patriots coach Bill Belichick has sparked a string of stranger-than-fiction stories.

The latest? The 73-year-old curmudgeonly football savant made an appearance on Saturday at the Miss Maine USA pageant in support of his girlfriend.

Via Steve Buckley of TheAthletic.com, Belichick was among 200 or so spectators for Saturday’s portion of the event in which Jordon Hudson is a contestant.

Belichick had a front-row seat for the 45-minute session at the Holiday Inn in Portland.

The pageant continues today at 1:00 p.m. ET, with Hudson trying to improve on her first runner-up performance from a year ago.

Hudson’s involvement with Belichick, which had been simmering for months, reached full boil two Sundays ago, when CBS televised a book-tour interview that went sideways when Hudson, who was off camera, told Belichick not to answer a question regarding how they met.

The recent in-depth reporting from Pablo Torre on Pablo Torre Finds Out attempted to address the reluctance to address a topic on which Hudson had previously been an open book, literally and figuratively. They met in February 2021 on an airplane. He signed a deductive logic book for her.

Applying deductive logic of his own, Torre identified two possibilities, via AwfulAnnouncing.com. One, there’s a potential deal in place (or at least in the works) that would make those details an exclusive part of a future reality show. Two, Hudson may be a year younger than she claims. If so, it would mean that, when she met Belichick, she was only 19.

It’s one thing for a guy pushing 70 to pursue a 20-year-old. It all has a much different vibe if she was only 19.

The next development comes today, when she either wins the Miss Maine USA pageant or she doesn’t. To the extent that the parent pageant, Miss USA, hopes to maximize interest and ratings for the competition that happens later this year, a thumb could be slipped on the scale in her favor.

Maybe that’s why she has become so prominent in recent weeks. Even if the publicity has harmed the broader interests of Belichick, his legacy, and UNC football, it potentially helps her get what she wants — the Miss Maine USA crown and a spot in the upcoming Miss USA contest.