For Bill Belichick and North Carolina, June 1 looms large

Bill Belichick’s commitment to North Carolina came with a clear caveat. His contract contains a buyout clause.

When it comes to that buyout clause, the most important date is June 1, 2025.

On that day — only three weeks from tomorrow — the payment necessary for Belichick to exit the deal plummets from $10 million to $1 million.

Initially, that reduction was viewed as a quick and easy path for Belichick to get back to the NFL. Now, it becomes Belichick’s potential escape hatch from what may have become a bad relationship.

Setting aside whatever cracks in the foundation may have previously existed, Friday could be the day when it all came crashing down. Pablo Torre’s reporting, which basically stands for the idea that Belichick was told his 24-year-old girlfriend can’t work for the football program any longer, could be the thing that gets her to do something like what she reportedly did at his recent CBS interview.

Stand up, proclaim “Bill, we’re leaving,” and storm out.

In three weeks and one day, he can walk away with the stroke of a seven-figure pen. What’s $1 million to him? He has already made more than that since taking the job, given that his annual salary is $10 million.

With the current buyout at $10 million, Belichick couldn’t simply up and leave in response to whatever has happened to date. On June 1, he can.

Even if he doesn’t, it gives him a little leverage. If UNC makes demands he doesn’t like, he can remind them that all he has to do is write a check and he’s gone.

There’s a chance that, at this point, the school might welcome that. Maybe they’d even tell him to keep his $1 million. Maybe, at some point, they’d even give him $1 million or more to go.