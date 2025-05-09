 Skip navigation
North Carolina says Jordon Hudson is “welcome” at the football facilities

  
Published May 9, 2025 11:35 AM

It’s been two weeks of P.R. mud for the Tar Heels. And two weeks of mopping it up.

On Friday morning, North Carolina issued a statement in response to a report that Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend/handler/publicist has been banned from the football facility.

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities,” the statement explains, via Chris Vannini of TheAthletic.com. “Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

While the development will be regarded by some as a refutation of Pablo Torre’s reporting, this seems to be a carefully worded potato/potahto situation. Especially since the statement begins by pointing out that Hudson “is not an employee” of the school.

While she surely hasn’t been told that visiting Belichick at work would amount to trespass, she quite possibly has been told that, as someone who isn’t employed by North Carolina football, she should not be working for North Carolina football. No more emails. No more meetings. No more anything that an employee would be doing on behalf of the football program.

You know, the way it already is for every other coach of every other major college or professional football program. By saying Hudson “will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities” at the university, UNC is pointing out that she will be doing nothing as it relates to the interests of the university.

That’s the news. Not that she’s forbidden from setting foot in the building. That she’s expected, as a non-employee of North Carolina football, to act accordingly.