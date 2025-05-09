Report: UNC bans Jordon Hudson from the football facility

North Carolina apparently do not believe that any publicity is good publicity.

When it comes to Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend/handler/publicity for UNC coach Bill Belichick, recent publicity tracing to her involvement in a disastrous CBS book-tour interview has been bad for everyone. Except perhaps for her.

Via AwfulAnnouncing.com, the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out includes a strong claim. Per Torre, it’s been bad enough for North Carolina to prompt the Tar Heels to give Hudson the boot.

Specifically, Hudson reportedly has been banned from the football facility.

“Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision that was made last week by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that had hired Bill Belichick to be the highest paid public employee — not just coach in the state of North Carolina at $10 million a year — and that decision was that Jordon Hudson, she is no longer allowed in the football building,” Torre said. “She is not allowed on the football field.”

Torre predicted we won’t “be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.’”

Hudson had been largely quiet for the past week or so. However, she already has retweeted a message that criticizes the report that she has been banned from the UNC facility. Here’s the message she amplified: “We live in a culture much too rife with lazy conspiratorial thinking so I try to be very careful when speculating about where real nefariousness exists but this one feels like someone is trying to put the screws (no pun intended) to Belichick and Hudson is part of a bigger plot.”

It’s unclear whether this means Hudson disagrees with the report, or whether she objects to the end result: That she’s no longer welcome in a workplace where she was never actually employed.

Torre aded that “Bill Belichick’s family is extraordinarily concerned by what has transpired,” and that there is “deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades.”

The family, according to Torre, is also doing their homework on Hudson.

This will now go one of two ways. Either it will all die down. Or it will all get worse. If it’s the latter, it could happen quickly.