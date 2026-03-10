DL Esezi Otomewo will return to Steelers on one-year deal

The Steelers are re-signing defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo to a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Otomewo, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last March.

He totaled nine tackles and one sack in 12 games, seeing action on 173 defensive snaps and 24 on special teams.

Otomewo entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2022.

He played one season in Minnesota before heading to Jacksonville.

In his career, Otomewo has recorded 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 21 games. He has made two starts.