 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Four weeks in, only two unbeaten teams remain: Chiefs and Vikings

  
Published October 1, 2024 12:05 AM

The Chiefs and Vikings met in Super Bowl IV in New Orleans. They’re both a long way from reuniting in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Regardless, through 64 regular-season games in 2024, the Chiefs and Vikings are the last remaining unbeaten teams.

Both are 4-0. Five teams had a chance to get there, but the Steelers lost to the Colts on Sunday afternoon, the Bills lost to the Ravens on Sunday night, and the Seahawks lost to the Lions on Monday night.

Again, there’s a very long way to go. For all teams, 13 more games must be played. That’s nearly as long as the full season was in 1969, when the Chiefs won their first of four Super Bowls — and when the Vikings lost their first of four.

Regardless, both teams are 4-0. The Vikings host the Jets in London on Sunday morning, and the Chiefs visit the site of Super Bowl LIX against the Saints on Monday night.