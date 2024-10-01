Four weeks in, only two unbeaten teams remain: Chiefs and Vikings

The Chiefs and Vikings met in Super Bowl IV in New Orleans. They’re both a long way from reuniting in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Regardless, through 64 regular-season games in 2024, the Chiefs and Vikings are the last remaining unbeaten teams.

Both are 4-0. Five teams had a chance to get there, but the Steelers lost to the Colts on Sunday afternoon, the Bills lost to the Ravens on Sunday night, and the Seahawks lost to the Lions on Monday night.

Again, there’s a very long way to go. For all teams, 13 more games must be played. That’s nearly as long as the full season was in 1969, when the Chiefs won their first of four Super Bowls — and when the Vikings lost their first of four.

Regardless, both teams are 4-0. The Vikings host the Jets in London on Sunday morning, and the Chiefs visit the site of Super Bowl LIX against the Saints on Monday night.