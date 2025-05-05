Ravens release Justin Tucker

Kicker Justin Tucker is no longer a member of the Ravens.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta announced Tucker’s release via a statement on Monday afternoon. The move comes a day after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that an NFL investigation into misconduct allegations against Tucker was still in progress and that any decisions the team made about Tucker remaining on the roster would be football decisions related to drafting Tyler Loop in the sixth round.

DeCosta used the same language in his statement.

“Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances,” DeCosta said. “Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker. Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league’s best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin’s many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives.”

Tucker joined the Ravens in 2012 and has been named a first-team All-Pro six times during a run that leaves him with the highest field goal percentage in NFL history. He was less effective in 2024 and adding those results to the ongoing investigation led to Monday’s decision in Baltimore.