Chargers list Justin Herbert as questionable for Monday night

The Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert have expressed optimism about his availability for Monday night’s game against the Eagles, but the team didn’t make anything official on their final injury report before the game.

Herbert is listed as questionable to play after having surgery on his fractured left hand. Herbert suffered the injury against the Raiders last Sunday, but said after the game that he intended to play against the Eagles and he has been a limited participant in practice this week.

The Chargers have Trey Lance on the 53-man roster as their backup quarterback and DJ Uiagalelei is on the practice squad if the team needs to elevate a third option.

Tight end Tucker Fisk (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday night. Running backs Omarion Hampton (ankle) and Hassan Haskins (hamstring) join Herbert and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (elbow) in the questionable category. Hampton, Haskins and Ogbonnia will need to be activated from injured reserve to play on Monday.