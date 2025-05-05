 Skip navigation
Ravens will designate Justin Tucker as a post-June 1 cut

  
The Ravens announced Monday they are releasing kicker Justin Tucker. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports the team will designate Tucker as a post-June 1 release.

The move will allow the Ravens to spread out Tucker’s $7.5 million in dead cap money — the biggest dead cap hit in NFL history for a kicker — over two years. Tucker’s $4.2 million salary in 2025 was not guaranteed, so the Ravens will gain $4.2 million in cap space for 2025.

Tucker signed a four-year, $22 million contract extension in August 2022, making him the league’s highest-paid kicker at the time. He had three years remaining on the deal.

The Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round nine days ago, signaling the end to Tucker’s career in Baltimore.

Tucker, 35, is subject of an NFL investigation into allegations by 16 massage therapists of inappropriate sexual behavior. Tucker has denied the allegations.