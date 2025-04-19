 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftsuperlatives_250418.jpg
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftsuperlatives_250418.jpg
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024

  
Published April 19, 2025 05:26 PM

The UFL has launched the fourth week of its 2025 season. The first three weeks haven’t gone as well as they did a year ago.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal recently noted that the total TV audience is down by 33 percent in comparison to 2024.

No game has drawn at least 1 million viewers. The per-game average through 12 total broadcasts is 604,000.

The only good news, if it can be called that, is that Week 3 represented a 20-percent bump over Week 2. However, Week 3 was still down 15 percent in comparison to 2024.

The owners of the UFL, Fox Sports and RedBird Capital, have insisted that they’re in it for the long haul. And it could simply be a matter of time before spring football fully finds a firmer footing.

Besides, 604,000 isn’t a bad average for a three-hour window at a time when plenty of other sports are on TV. If the costs are low and if the audiences that are being attracted to the UFL are helping to generate sufficient revenue, it can be viable.

The goal isn’t just to survive. It’s to thrive. And the second year of the UFL has, so far, represented a step back from the first. That said, the XFL, USFL, and UFL have managed to create a consistent presence for four years now. As spring football goes, that’s the exception not the rule.