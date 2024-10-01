How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys head to Pittsburgh this week to face the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. While Dallas and Pittsburgh are among the most storied franchises in the league’s history, Sunday’s match up marks the first time that the two teams will go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Dallas Cowboys:

Dallas is coming off a 20-15 win against the NY Giants on Thursday night, however at 2-2, the Cowboys have had their worst start to the season since 2020. The team struggled in weeks 2 and 3, allowing over 430 yards in back-to-back losses. However, Dallas rebounded in Week 4, holding the Giants to 303 total yards in the win.

Dak Prescott completed 22-of-27 for 221 passing yards and 2 pass touchdowns. There was a lot of uncertainty about his future entering the season but the franchise locked the veteran QB to a 4-year, $240 million extension on the first day of the season. Prescott is now the highest-paid player in NFL history in terms of average annual value, at $60 million.

WR CeeDee Lamb also received a big check, with a 4-year $136 million extension. He currently leads the team in receptions (20), receiving yards (316), and receiving touchdowns (2). Lamb is the second-highest-paid WR in the league (in terms of AAV) behind Justin Jefferson.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

The Steelers fell 27-24 to the Colts in Week 4. Pittsburgh’s defense had been solid through the first 3 weeks of the season, holding their opponents to a combined total of 2 touchdowns and 26 points. However, the Steelers gave up a season-high 358 total yards in their first loss of the season.

Despite the setback, QB Justin Fields had a standout performance last Sunday. He finished with 312 pass yards—the second highest of his career—3 touchdowns (1 passing, 2 rushing), and led the team with 55 rushing yards.

Fields, the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was traded by the Bears in March for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025. The Steelers also signed QB Russell Wilson who was named the starter entering the season but has yet to make his debut due to a calf injury.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers:

When: Sunday, October 6

Sunday, October 6 Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Sunday Night Football?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

