Falcons sign LB Caleb Johnson, release WR Phillip Dorsett

The Falcons signed veteran linebacker Caleb Johnson, the team announced Monday.

Johnson was among 20 tryout players in attendance for the Falcons’ rookie minicamp last week.

He spent the past three reasons with the Jaguars, playing mostly special teams. Johnson, 26, recorded 30 combined tackles and one forced fumble.

He saw action on 81 percent of Jacksonville’s special teams snaps in 2024.

The Jaguars claimed Johnson off waivers in September 2022. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021, signing with the Bears.

In four seasons with the Bears (2021) and Jaguars (2022-24), Johnson has appeared in 65 games and has totaled 37 tackles on special teams, along with one defensive tackle and a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons released veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II.

Dorsett, 32, spent part of last season the Falcons’ practice squad and signed a futures contract after the season. He has not played in a regular-season game since 2023.

He has played games for the Colts, Patriots, Jaguars, Seahawks, Texans and Broncos and has 151 receptions for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns.