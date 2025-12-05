George Pickens bristles at criticism from Richard Sherman

As Cowboys receiver George Pickens closes in on the expiration of his rookie contract and the payday to follow, every great game matters.

Every not-great game could, too.

On Thursday night, something seemed off. Targeted nine times, Pickens had five catches for only 37 yards. It was his lowest yardage output since Week 1, when he caught three passes for 30 yards against the Eagles.

The other issue was his demeanor. He seemed to be, at times, a little disinterested. He seemed to be, at times, a little disengaged. On one play, when the pass was thrown his way, he seemed to run his route half-heartedly. And it appeared that quarterback Dak Prescott had something to say to him about it.

Apparently, Richard Sherman had something to say about Pickens’s perceived effort and demeanor during the post-game show on Prime Video. And that prompted Pickens to respond on Instagram.

Here’s the whole thing, as posted on Twitter by SteelersDepot.com. In it, Pickens attacks Sherman as a player, saying he “ain’t shh without the Legion of Boom we all remember San Francisco brother.” (Sherman was a Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro with the 49ers in 2019.)

Pickens also called Sherman a “LEACH WEIRDO.”

I’m a huge George Pickens fan. I believe the Steelers consistently failed to get the most out of his rare abilities in his three seasons there. I also believe it’s imperative, with a highly-talented receiver, to scheme ways to get the ball in his hands early, with bubble screens and jet sweeps if the down-field opportunities aren’t there.

After receiver CeeDee Lamb left last night’s game with a concussion, the Lions apparently committed to taking Pickens away. Which created opportunities for Ryan Flournoy.

Still, Sherman’s assessments weren’t incorrect. It did seem as if Pickens was frustrated at times, disinterested at times, disengaged at times. Sherman’s current position compels him to share his honest opinions, based on what he sees.

And Pickens needs to remember the reputation that stuck to him in Pittsburgh. Right or wrong, he was painted as immature at times, unreliable at times, undependable at times. Even if he was simply reacting to the team’s chronic failure to get the most out of him (they’re currently doing the same thing with DK Metcalf, by the way), it’s part of how he’s viewed by many fans. When he seems to behave in a manner that is consistent with the past, past perceptions quickly morph into currently perceived realities.

For their part, the Cowboys are wisely tiptoeing around the question of whether Pickens gave his all, all the time, on Thursday night.

Asked Friday about Pickens’s effort against the Lions, coach Brian Schottenheimer said this: “I’m gonna judge George on his body of work and what he’s shown and the elite player he is and what a game changer that he is.”

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, owner/G.M. Jerry Jones was asked a similar question. “He didn’t have the game he’s been having,” Jones said. “But effort, I would be very careful with him going there.”

The Cowboys have no choice but to treat last night like an aberration, and to continue to work with him in an effort to keep him fully engaged. But Pickens has a responsibility, too.

He’s now four games away from getting paid, and his case for a market-level deal will be strengthened by market-level performances. He has had several in recent weeks. Last night, he didn’t. Upcoming opponents will file that away, forming their defensive game plans while taking into account the potential benefits of taking him out of the game, physically and mentally.

If anything, last night’s showing — and his eruption at Sherman — underscores the value of trying to do that. And how he reacts in those situations necessarily becomes part of the balance that needs to be struck when formulating the long-term offers he’ll be getting, from the Cowboys or from some other team.