Maxx Crosby is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Broncos

The Raiders list defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Crosby missed his second consecutive day of practice.

In 12 games this season, Crosby has 59 tackles, an interception, eight sacks, 17 quarterback hits and six passes defensed.

Linebacker Jamal Adams (knee), offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (ankle), offensive guard Dylan Parham (back) and safety Jeremy Chinn (back) also are questionable.

Chinn popped up on the injury report Friday as a non-participant.

The Raiders ruled out wide receiver Alex Bachman (thumb), tight end Michael Mayer (ankle) and wide receiver Dont’e Thornton (concussion).

Quarterback Geno Smith (foot) had his second consecutive full practice and has no injury designation. He was limited on Wednesday.

The Broncos ruled out tight end Nate Adkins (knee) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle).