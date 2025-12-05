 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Maxx Crosby is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Broncos

  
Published December 5, 2025 06:30 PM

The Raiders list defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Crosby missed his second consecutive day of practice.

In 12 games this season, Crosby has 59 tackles, an interception, eight sacks, 17 quarterback hits and six passes defensed.

Linebacker Jamal Adams (knee), offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (ankle), offensive guard Dylan Parham (back) and safety Jeremy Chinn (back) also are questionable.

Chinn popped up on the injury report Friday as a non-participant.

The Raiders ruled out wide receiver Alex Bachman (thumb), tight end Michael Mayer (ankle) and wide receiver Dont’e Thornton (concussion).

Quarterback Geno Smith (foot) had his second consecutive full practice and has no injury designation. He was limited on Wednesday.

The Broncos ruled out tight end Nate Adkins (knee) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle).