Derrick Henry can become fourth player with seven seasons of 1,000 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns

Running back Derrick Henry’s pro football road eventually will land in Canton. He still has some significant milestones to hit along the way.

Here’s one. Via NBC Sports research, Henry is 69 rushing yards from becoming only the fourth player in NFL history with seven or more seasons featuring 1,000 or more rushing yards and 10 or more rushing touchdowns. The other three are LaDainian Tomlinson (who did it eight times), Adrian Peterson (seven), and Emmitt Smith (seven).

Previously, Henry has done it in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Here’s another one. If Henry rushes for 150 or more yards against the Steelers, he’ll join Jim Brown as the only players with three games of 150 or more rushing yards against the Steelers. Including last year’s wild-card playoff game, Henry would be the only one to have done it three straight times.

It won’t be easy. After getting gashed for the most rushing yards at home in 50 years, the Steelers will likely sell out to stop Henry, forcing quarterback Lamar Jackson to move the ball through the air. Given that Lamar hasn’t been Lamar lately, it’s a calculated risk. One that could blow up in Pittsburgh’s face.

Or maybe it doesn’t matter. Maybe these Steelers could put nine in the box and it won’t slow down Henry and the Baltimore running game.

Regardless, it’s a critical game for both teams. And if the Steelers lose again, the Week 15 Monday night game in Pittsburgh against the Dolphins could feature plenty of no-shows, with those showing up renewing the boos and the “Fire Tomlin!” chants.