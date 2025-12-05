 Skip navigation
Brian Schottenheimer: CeeDee Lamb (concussion) had a “good day” Friday

  
Published December 5, 2025 06:44 PM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday morning on 105.3 The Fan that CeeDee Lamb’s concussion on Thursday night “scared” him.

In Thursday night’s 44-30 loss to the Lions, Lamb had six catches for 121 yards before landing on his head with 12:42 remaining in the third quarter.

The Cowboys now have 10 days before they play their next game.

“He had a good day, but he has to go through all the checks and balances of all that stuff,” coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I do think the extra couple of days should hopefully help him.”

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney missed the loss to the Lions with a hamstring injury.

"[He will be] ready to go against Minnesota, barring any setbacks,” Schottenheimer said.