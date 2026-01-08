 Skip navigation
Raheem Morris to interview with Giants Thursday

  
Published January 8, 2026 08:58 AM

Former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is in New Jersey to meet with the Giants on Thursday.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that Morris is at the team’s facility to interview with the team as part of their head coaching search. Morris also had dinner with members of the organization on Wednesday night.

Morris was fired shortly after the Falcons beat the Saints in Week 18. They were 8-9 this season and 8-9 in Morris’ first season in Atlanta as well. Morris is also expected to meet with the Titans about their head coaching job.

The Giants have also interviewed interim head coach Mike Kafka and former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski this week.