Titans request interviews with Packers DC Jeff Hafley, Steelers OC Arthur Smith

The Titans are continuing to add more names to their list of candidates for their head coaching position.

According to multiple reports, they have requested interviews with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Neither coach will be able to interview this week because their teams are playing this weekend, but can interview virtually next week.

Hafley joined Matt LaFleur’s staff in Green Bay in 2024. He was the head coach of Boston College for four seasons before making the move to the Packers.

Smith spent 10 years coaching for the Titans and was their offensive coordinator for two seasons before being hired as the Falcons’ head coach in 2021. He was fired after going 21-30 over three seasons and has spent the last two years on Mike Tomlin’s staff in Pittsburgh.