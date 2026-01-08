Report: Antonio Pierce to interview with Giants this week

The Giants will be speaking with one of their franchise legends about their head coaching vacancy.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Antonio Pierce will interview for the job on Thursday and Friday.

Pierce, 47, was most recently Raiders head coach — taking over the role on an interim basis in 2023 before being hired full-time in 2024. While Las Vegas went 5-4 under Pierce in 2023, the club was just 4-13 in his one full-time season.

Pierce played for the Giants from 2005-2009, helping the club beat the then-undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII to cap the 2007 season.

Critically, when the Giants complete the interview with Pierce, they will be compliant with the Rooney Rule and able to make a hire. The Giants have reportedly been meeting with former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on Wednesday and Thursday.

Multiple reporters on the Giants beat have named former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh as the favorite to land the job. By being Rooney Rule compliant, the Giants can get him to the building and convince him not to leave once Harbaugh begins doing interviews next week.