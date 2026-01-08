 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mcdaniels_260108.jpg
Would Raiders ever re-hire McDaniels has coach?
nbc_pft_shanahan_260108.jpg
Shanahan has tried to hire Fangio three times
nbc_pft_rasheerice_260108.jpg
Chiefs acknowledge allegations against Rice

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mcdaniels_260108.jpg
Would Raiders ever re-hire McDaniels has coach?
nbc_pft_shanahan_260108.jpg
Shanahan has tried to hire Fangio three times
nbc_pft_rasheerice_260108.jpg
Chiefs acknowledge allegations against Rice

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Antonio Pierce to interview with Giants this week

  
Published January 8, 2026 09:21 AM

The Giants will be speaking with one of their franchise legends about their head coaching vacancy.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Antonio Pierce will interview for the job on Thursday and Friday.

Pierce, 47, was most recently Raiders head coach — taking over the role on an interim basis in 2023 before being hired full-time in 2024. While Las Vegas went 5-4 under Pierce in 2023, the club was just 4-13 in his one full-time season.

Pierce played for the Giants from 2005-2009, helping the club beat the then-undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII to cap the 2007 season.

Critically, when the Giants complete the interview with Pierce, they will be compliant with the Rooney Rule and able to make a hire. The Giants have reportedly been meeting with former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on Wednesday and Thursday.

Multiple reporters on the Giants beat have named former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh as the favorite to land the job. By being Rooney Rule compliant, the Giants can get him to the building and convince him not to leave once Harbaugh begins doing interviews next week.