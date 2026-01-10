Trent Williams says he’s a game-time decision but feels confident he can play

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams sounds like he expects to play through his injured hamstring on Sunday in Philadelphia against the Eagles.

Williams is officially listed as questionable after missing last week’s game, but he told reporters in the 49ers’ locker room that he won’t know for sure until Sunday but feels good about where he is.

“We’re gonna see, I’ll be a game-time decision,” Williams said. “Definitely more confident than I felt a week ago.”

Williams said he thinks that once the game is going his hamstring won’t be an issue.

“It’ll probably be in the back of my mind for a little bit, but once you get the juices flowing, the adrenaline, I don’t think it’ll be a problem,” Williams said.

The 37-year-old Williams is a 12-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro who has accomplished almost everything in the NFL except earning a Super Bowl ring. Having him ready to go will give the 49ers a much better chance of winning it all this year.