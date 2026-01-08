Raiders set to interview Kevin Stefanski on Thursday

The Raiders are set for several head coaching interviews on Thursday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they will interview former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Previous reports noted that they will also be speaking with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb met with the team on Wednesday and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is scheduled for an interview with the team on Friday.

Stefanski was fired by the Browns on Monday and has already met with the Giants about their vacancy. He’s slated to meet with the Titans over the weekend.