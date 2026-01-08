 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260126.jpg
Will Lamar be playing for Ravens in 2026?
nbc_pft_tysimpson_260108.jpg
Simpson declares for NFL draft
nbc_pft_kiffin_260108.jpg
Kiffin not letting certain assistants coach in CFP

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260126.jpg
Will Lamar be playing for Ravens in 2026?
nbc_pft_tysimpson_260108.jpg
Simpson declares for NFL draft
nbc_pft_kiffin_260108.jpg
Kiffin not letting certain assistants coach in CFP

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Raiders set to interview Kevin Stefanski on Thursday

  
Published January 8, 2026 08:27 AM

The Raiders are set for several head coaching interviews on Thursday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they will interview former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Previous reports noted that they will also be speaking with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb met with the team on Wednesday and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is scheduled for an interview with the team on Friday.

Stefanski was fired by the Browns on Monday and has already met with the Giants about their vacancy. He’s slated to meet with the Titans over the weekend.