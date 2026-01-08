 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mcdaniels_260108.jpg
Would Raiders ever re-hire McDaniels has coach?
nbc_pft_shanahan_260108.jpg
Shanahan has tried to hire Fangio three times
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_260108.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild card quarterback confidence

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mcdaniels_260108.jpg
Would Raiders ever re-hire McDaniels has coach?
nbc_pft_shanahan_260108.jpg
Shanahan has tried to hire Fangio three times
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_260108.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild card quarterback confidence

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Nagy to interview with Ravens on Sunday

  
Published January 8, 2026 09:45 AM

The Ravens are taking a look at an experienced candidate this weekend for their head coaching vacancy.

According to multiple reports, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will interview for the role on Sunday.

Nagy, 47, was Bears head coach from 2018-2021, accumulating a 34-31 record. He’s been back with the Chiefs since his tenure ended, serving as senior assistant and QBs coach in 2022 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023.

The Cardinals, Raiders, and Titans have also expressed interest in Nagy during this coaching cycle. Nagy is meeting with the Raiders on Thursday.