Matt Nagy to interview with Ravens on Sunday

The Ravens are taking a look at an experienced candidate this weekend for their head coaching vacancy.

According to multiple reports, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will interview for the role on Sunday.

Nagy, 47, was Bears head coach from 2018-2021, accumulating a 34-31 record. He’s been back with the Chiefs since his tenure ended, serving as senior assistant and QBs coach in 2022 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023.

The Cardinals, Raiders, and Titans have also expressed interest in Nagy during this coaching cycle. Nagy is meeting with the Raiders on Thursday.