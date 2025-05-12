Watch Now
JT: Titleist Pro V1x offers unmatched precision
Justin Thomas shares how he marks his Titleist ball and why the Pro V1x is his ball of choice.
Up Next
Top shots from 2025 Truist Championship
Top shots from 2025 Truist Championship
Watch the best shots from the 2025 Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course, featuring highlights from winner Sepp Straka.
Analyzing Matsuyama’s ‘scintillating’ Round 3
Analyzing Matsuyama's 'scintillating' Round 3
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee break down Hideki Matsuyama's strong Saturday at the Truist Championship, explaining why rounds like that make him one of the best players in the world.
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round
Watch the best moments from the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from moving day of the 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
Rory McIlroy speaks with Todd Lewis about his second round of the Truist Championship, a 3-under 67 with a few too many mistakes for his liking as he gears up for Quail Hollow.