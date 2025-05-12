 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals' rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers' receivers

Titans sign TE Drake Dabney, waive two

  
The Titans have announced a few roster moves on Monday.

The club signed tight end Drake Dabney and receiver TJ Sheffield. Both players participated in Tennessee’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Sheffield’s signing was previously reported earlier in the day.

Dabney played his college ball at TCU in 2024 after transferring from Baylor. He caught 19 passes for 193 yards last season.

As corresponding moves, Tennessee waived cornerback Virgil Lemons and safety Jerrin Thompson. Both players had recently joined the team as undrafted free agents.