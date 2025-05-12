Titans sign TE Drake Dabney, waive two

The Titans have announced a few roster moves on Monday.

The club signed tight end Drake Dabney and receiver TJ Sheffield. Both players participated in Tennessee’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Sheffield’s signing was previously reported earlier in the day.

Dabney played his college ball at TCU in 2024 after transferring from Baylor. He caught 19 passes for 193 yards last season.

As corresponding moves, Tennessee waived cornerback Virgil Lemons and safety Jerrin Thompson. Both players had recently joined the team as undrafted free agents.