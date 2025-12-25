 Skip navigation
Chiefs are two-touchdown underdogs for the first time since 2013

  
Published December 25, 2025 06:35 AM

The Chiefs are massive underdogs like they haven’t been in over a decade for tonight’s game against the Broncos.

Denver is a 13.5-point favorite at Kansas City, the first time the Chiefs have been underdogs by more than 12 points since December 29, 2013, when they were 14.5-point underdogs at the Chargers.

When the Chiefs were 14.5-point underdogs, it wasn’t because they were a bad team, it was because they were resting their starters for the final game of the regular season after clinching their playoff position.

Tonight, the Chiefs are massive underdogs because they’re a 6-9 team, mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, starting third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun against a Broncos team that has the best record in the NFL.

When the NFL scheduled Broncos-Chiefs for Christmas night, the league couldn’t have imagined that the Chiefs would have fallen as far as they have. The Chiefs are as bad as they’ve been in a long, long time.