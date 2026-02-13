 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeyporterV4_260212.jpg
Porter Sr. says Big Ben wasn’t a good teammate
nbc_pft_macjonesV3_260212.jpg
How should 49ers handle Jones this offseason?
nbc_pft_kennethwalkerV3_260212.jpg
SEA must make re-signing Walker a ‘high priority’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeyporterV4_260212.jpg
Porter Sr. says Big Ben wasn’t a good teammate
nbc_pft_macjonesV3_260212.jpg
How should 49ers handle Jones this offseason?
nbc_pft_kennethwalkerV3_260212.jpg
SEA must make re-signing Walker a ‘high priority’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kendrick Bourne hopes to remain with 49ers in 2026

  
Published February 13, 2026 07:04 AM

49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne signed a one-year contract to return to the team after being cut by the Patriots last year and he’d like his second stint with the team to last a little longer.

Bourne caught 37 passes for 551 yards in 16 games for the Niners in 2025 and said on his YouTube channel that he’s hoping to remain with the team rather than move elsewhere as a free agent.

“The year went great,” Bourne said. “Hitting free agency this year, it’s gonna be fun. I want to go back to San Fran, so that’s the plan, but it’s all got to make sense,”

Earlier this month, Bourne touched on the electrical substation near the 49ers’ facility. Bourne wondered why grass at the 49ers’ practice facility turns brown while other fields further away remain green and, via 49ersWebzone.com, called himself a “conspiracy theorist” when it came to the possible impact the substation has on the health of 49ers players.

That substation was around during Bourne’s first stint with the 49ers and it didn’t keep him from returning to the team last year. It’s also not keeping him from sharing his desire to stick around, so any concerns would not seem to be major factors in decisions about his football future.