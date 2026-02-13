49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne signed a one-year contract to return to the team after being cut by the Patriots last year and he’d like his second stint with the team to last a little longer.

Bourne caught 37 passes for 551 yards in 16 games for the Niners in 2025 and said on his YouTube channel that he’s hoping to remain with the team rather than move elsewhere as a free agent.

“The year went great,” Bourne said. “Hitting free agency this year, it’s gonna be fun. I want to go back to San Fran, so that’s the plan, but it’s all got to make sense,”

Earlier this month, Bourne touched on the electrical substation near the 49ers’ facility. Bourne wondered why grass at the 49ers’ practice facility turns brown while other fields further away remain green and, via 49ersWebzone.com, called himself a “conspiracy theorist” when it came to the possible impact the substation has on the health of 49ers players.

That substation was around during Bourne’s first stint with the 49ers and it didn’t keep him from returning to the team last year. It’s also not keeping him from sharing his desire to stick around, so any concerns would not seem to be major factors in decisions about his football future.