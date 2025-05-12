Titans sign WR TJ Sheffield after minicamp tryout

The Titans have elected to add a young receiver to their roster.

Tennessee has signed TJ Sheffield after he tried out for the team at rookie minicamp over the weekend, according to agent Brett Tessler.

Sheffield started his college career in 2019 at Purdue, spending five years with the program. He transferred to UConn for his final season in 2024. He caught 54 passes for 505 yards with three touchdowns last year.

In 59 career college games, Sheffield caught 172 passes for 1,714 yards with 14 TDs.