Inside the CeeDee Lamb deal

It took longer than it needed to.

In the end, it was simple. CeeDee Lamb reportedly wanted a new-money average per yer of $35 million, the Cowboys offered $33 million. So just split the difference and get it done.

Finally, they’ve gotten it done. With a new-money average on a four-year extension of $34 million per year.

Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $38 million.

2. 2024 base salary: $1.15 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 base salary: $26.85 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. 2025 per-game roster bonuses: $1 million fully guaranteed at signing (but must be earned).

5. 2026 base salary: $25 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed as of March 2025.

6. 2026 per-game roster bonuses: $1 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed as of March 2025 (but must be earned).

7. 2027 base salary: $28 million; of that amount, $7 million is guaranteed for injury at signing, and it becomes fully guaranteed in March 2026.

8. 2027 per-game roster bonuses: $1 million.

9. 2028 base salary: $30.991 million.

10. 2028 per-game roster bonuses: $1 million.

It’s simple and it’s clean. And, again, it didn’t have to take that long to get it done.

The contract pays $67 million fully guaranteed at signing. The practical guarantee is $93 million; the extra $27 million can be avoided only if he’s cut after one year. The fully $100 million guarantee vests after two seasons.

It matches the second biggest non-quarterback contract in league history. Last year, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa signed a contract with a $34 million new-money average. And the numbers are real. There’s no back-end, phony-baloney BS aimed at pumping up the average.

Also, the signing bonus is the most ever for a receiver. He also has the largest cash payout in the first year, at $39.15 million. And the four-year extension is shorter than what the Cowboys typically like to do.

Next up — 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase. If/when those deals are done.