 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Inside the CeeDee Lamb deal

  
Published August 27, 2024 12:53 PM

It took longer than it needed to.

In the end, it was simple. CeeDee Lamb reportedly wanted a new-money average per yer of $35 million, the Cowboys offered $33 million. So just split the difference and get it done.

Finally, they’ve gotten it done. With a new-money average on a four-year extension of $34 million per year.

Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $38 million.

2. 2024 base salary: $1.15 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 base salary: $26.85 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. 2025 per-game roster bonuses: $1 million fully guaranteed at signing (but must be earned).

5. 2026 base salary: $25 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed as of March 2025.

6. 2026 per-game roster bonuses: $1 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed as of March 2025 (but must be earned).

7. 2027 base salary: $28 million; of that amount, $7 million is guaranteed for injury at signing, and it becomes fully guaranteed in March 2026.

8. 2027 per-game roster bonuses: $1 million.

9. 2028 base salary: $30.991 million.

10. 2028 per-game roster bonuses: $1 million.

It’s simple and it’s clean. And, again, it didn’t have to take that long to get it done.

The contract pays $67 million fully guaranteed at signing. The practical guarantee is $93 million; the extra $27 million can be avoided only if he’s cut after one year. The fully $100 million guarantee vests after two seasons.

It matches the second biggest non-quarterback contract in league history. Last year, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa signed a contract with a $34 million new-money average. And the numbers are real. There’s no back-end, phony-baloney BS aimed at pumping up the average.

Also, the signing bonus is the most ever for a receiver. He also has the largest cash payout in the first year, at $39.15 million. And the four-year extension is shorter than what the Cowboys typically like to do.

Next up — 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase. If/when those deals are done.