Inside the CeeDee Lamb deal

It took longer than it needed to.
In the end, it was simple. CeeDee Lamb reportedly wanted a new-money average per yer of $35 million, the Cowboys offered $33 million. So just split the difference and get it done.
Finally, they’ve gotten it done. With a new-money average on a four-year extension of $34 million per year.
Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the terms:
1. Signing bonus: $38 million.
2. 2024 base salary: $1.15 million, fully guaranteed.
3. 2025 base salary: $26.85 million, fully guaranteed at signing.
4. 2025 per-game roster bonuses: $1 million fully guaranteed at signing (but must be earned).
5. 2026 base salary: $25 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed as of March 2025.
6. 2026 per-game roster bonuses: $1 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed as of March 2025 (but must be earned).
7. 2027 base salary: $28 million; of that amount, $7 million is guaranteed for injury at signing, and it becomes fully guaranteed in March 2026.
8. 2027 per-game roster bonuses: $1 million.
9. 2028 base salary: $30.991 million.
10. 2028 per-game roster bonuses: $1 million.
It’s simple and it’s clean. And, again, it didn’t have to take that long to get it done.
The contract pays $67 million fully guaranteed at signing. The practical guarantee is $93 million; the extra $27 million can be avoided only if he’s cut after one year. The fully $100 million guarantee vests after two seasons.
It matches the second biggest non-quarterback contract in league history. Last year, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa signed a contract with a $34 million new-money average. And the numbers are real. There’s no back-end, phony-baloney BS aimed at pumping up the average.
Also, the signing bonus is the most ever for a receiver. He also has the largest cash payout in the first year, at $39.15 million. And the four-year extension is shorter than what the Cowboys typically like to do.
Next up — 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase. If/when those deals are done.