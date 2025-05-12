Nearly 70 mph gusts delay start of NCAA Reno Regional

Hold onto your hats – literally.

The first round of the NCAA Reno Regional has yet to start as of noon local time Monday at Montreux Golf and Country Club because of high winds.

Sustained winds topped 35 mph late in the morning with gusts recorded at nearly 70 mph.

“And it’s worse than that because we are up in the mountain,” said one coach on site.

The current plan, coaches say, is a shotgun start at 4 p.m. local. If that happens, there should be no problem fitting in 54 holes by Wednesday evening, especially since the forecast for the remainder of the championship looks considerably less windy.

Texas is the top seed in the 14-team field, followed by Virginia, Alabama, Duke, Mississippi State and BYU.

Play at the other five regionals across the country is already underway, including in Amherst, Virginia, where the first round started Sunday afternoon and second-round action was set to be complete by Monday evening.