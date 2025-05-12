 Skip navigation
nbc_sx_deeganintrv_250510.jpg
Supercross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Salt Lake City: Chase Sexton wins race, Cooper Webb title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins
MLB Power Rankings: Freddie Freeman leads Dodgers, the Cardinals and Twins are rolling
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
nbc_dlb_coloradorockies_250512.jpg
Rockies at Rangers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 12

nbc_golf_sales_penske_250512.jpg
Top shots from 2025 Truist Championship
nbc_roto_dillongabriel_250512.jpg
Gabriel takes first reps at Browns rookie minicamp
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250512.jpg
Harvey’s pass-catching role boosts fantasy stock

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nearly 70 mph gusts delay start of NCAA Reno Regional

  
Published May 12, 2025 03:51 PM

Hold onto your hats – literally.

The first round of the NCAA Reno Regional has yet to start as of noon local time Monday at Montreux Golf and Country Club because of high winds.

Sustained winds topped 35 mph late in the morning with gusts recorded at nearly 70 mph.

“And it’s worse than that because we are up in the mountain,” said one coach on site.

The current plan, coaches say, is a shotgun start at 4 p.m. local. If that happens, there should be no problem fitting in 54 holes by Wednesday evening, especially since the forecast for the remainder of the championship looks considerably less windy.

Texas is the top seed in the 14-team field, followed by Virginia, Alabama, Duke, Mississippi State and BYU.

Play at the other five regionals across the country is already underway, including in Amherst, Virginia, where the first round started Sunday afternoon and second-round action was set to be complete by Monday evening.