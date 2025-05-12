Gabe Davis visits the 49ers

Free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis is visiting the 49ers.

Davis, who was released by the Jaguars last week, is being hosted by the 49ers, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

The Jaguars officially released Davis with a failed physical designation after he tore his meniscus in November, but he is expected to be ready to go for Week One.

The 26-year-old Davis was a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Bills who played four seasons in Buffalo before signing in Jacksonville last season. He was a solid member of the Bills’ receiving corps for four years but had his least productive season across the board with the Jaguars.

If he’s healthy and in the right offense, he could be a solid contributor to some other team’s passing game, and the 49ers may be that team.