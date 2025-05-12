 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gabe Davis visits the 49ers

  
Published May 12, 2025 05:08 PM

Free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis is visiting the 49ers.

Davis, who was released by the Jaguars last week, is being hosted by the 49ers, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

The Jaguars officially released Davis with a failed physical designation after he tore his meniscus in November, but he is expected to be ready to go for Week One.

The 26-year-old Davis was a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Bills who played four seasons in Buffalo before signing in Jacksonville last season. He was a solid member of the Bills’ receiving corps for four years but had his least productive season across the board with the Jaguars.

If he’s healthy and in the right offense, he could be a solid contributor to some other team’s passing game, and the 49ers may be that team.