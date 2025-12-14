Lamar Jackson beats the blitz to give Ravens 7-0 lead in Cincinnati

The Ravens had a tough time getting things going on a frigid day in Cincinnati, but they found their groove in the second quarter.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 14 yards and hit wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for 32 yards to get the Ravens into Bengals territory and then he beat a blitz by flicking a short pass to running back Rasheen Ali. Ali turned upfield and sprinted into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown to put Baltimore up 7-0 with less than five minutes to play in the first half.

The Ravens only picked up nine yards on their first two drives and their third ended when Bengals safety Jordan Battle picked off a Jackson pass.

That interception came after a high pass by Joe Burrow to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase went off Chase’s hands and into the mitts of Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, so both teams have been struggling to put it together thus far on Sunday.