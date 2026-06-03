Alvin Kamara: No bad blood with Saints, I’m going to be ready and we’ll see what happens

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has not been attending the team’s voluntary workouts this offseason, but he changed things up by showing up for Wednesday’s OTA practice.

Kamara’s future with the team has been uncertain in the wake of Travis Etienne’s arrival as a free agent, but he’s said multiple times that he hopes to remain with the team and said on Wednesday that he has no ill will toward the team.

“”On my side, I feel no beef or bad blood,” Kamara said, via Rod Walker of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I’m going what I do every year. Working. . . I’m going to do what I do every year. I’m going to train and be ready and we’ll see what happens.”

The Saints haven’t made a firm commitment to Kamara being on the team in the fall, but head coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday that he thinks the veteran back “can fit in really well from an offensive standpoint” and everyone appears to be moving forward on the same path for the time being.