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Micah Parsons will not return until at least October

  
Published June 3, 2026 02:27 PM

Don’t expect to see Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons on the field at the start of the regular season.

After suffering a torn ACL in December, Parsons is not going to be able to return until at least October, he told reporters on Wednesday.

Multiple reporters also relayed that Parsons said he had to have a clean-up procedure on his meniscus. Because of that, Parsons has a hard rule of at least a nine-month recovery before he’s able to play.

Parsons’ surgery was performed on Dec. 29, with nine months after that being Sept. 29. That could, in theory, put the Week 4 game against the Buccaneers in play. But the Week 5 against the Bears or the Week 6 against the Cowboys could be a bit more realistic, if not the Week 7 divisional contest against the Lions.

Parsons would rather come back and be effective than come back quickly.

“We have a pretty strong nine-month rule,” Parsons said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today. “It’s just all about … the research and the data. There’s no good outcomes with players coming back early from an ACL, especially if you’re having other things getting fixed up.”

“The goal for me is to complete the season … the goal has always been playoffs,” Parsons added, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

With this timeline, it’s likely that Parsons will start training camp and the regular season on the physically unable to perform list.

Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 27 quarterback hits in 14 games with Green Bay in 2025.