Todd Monken “can’t wait” to speak to Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is interested in meeting with Browns head coach Todd Monken to discuss ways to get the most out of his son and Monken is on board with the plan.

Sanders said recently that he wants to talk to Monken “as a coach, not a dad” about Shedeur Sanders as the quarterback moves into his second NFL season. On Wednesday, Monken told reporters that he’s ready to have that conversation whenever it works for the Colorado head coach.

“I can’t wait,” Monken said, via multiple reporters. “I’ve got a lot of respect for coach Sanders, obviously as a player but also what he’s done as a coach. He’s done a great job with Shedeur as a father. I’m open to any time he wants to meet. He said he was going to come but he had a commerical. If he just tells me where the next commercial shoot is, I’ll be there. I really am looking forward to it. I’ve got a ton of respect for him and I’ve got a ton of respect for Shedeur because all he’s done since I’ve been here is work.”

The younger Sanders closed out last season as the starter in Cleveland, but Deshaun Watson’s return to active duty has led to a competition for the job in 2026. While it remains to be seen if his father/college coach’s insights will come in time to help him win that battle, it sounds like Monken will be hearing them at some point in the near future.