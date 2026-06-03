Arrest warrant issued for Brandon Aiyuk over misdemeanor traffic infraction

Six months ago, 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk posted video of himself driving more than 100 mph in a 40 mph zone. Now Aiyuk is facing misdemeanor charges for the incident.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Aiyuk on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office told the California Post.

The video that Aiyuk posted to his YouTube channel showed him driving 104 mph past Levi’s Stadium, where the 49ers play their home games. Aiyuk later apologized for the video.

Aiyuk’s career has declined rapidly since he tore his ACL in Week Seven of the 2024 season. Aiyuk hasn’t played a single snap since then, and the 49ers voided the guaranteed money remaining on his contract, saying he refused to rehab at the team facility.

Although Aiyuk is still on the 49ers’ roster, he is highly unlikely to play for the 49ers again. General Manager John Lynch has said that the team wants to trade Aiyuk. If no team wants to trade for him, he’ll likely be released.