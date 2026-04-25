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John Lynch says 49ers won’t release Brandon Aiyuk anytime soon

  
Published April 25, 2026 06:58 PM

The Commanders have “significant interest” in signing Brandon Aiyuk if San Francisco releases the wide receiver, according to a report Saturday. 49ers General Manager John Lynch, though, made clear the team has no intention of doing Aiyuk any favors.

The 49ers are holding out for a trade.

“No new update right now,” Lynch said Saturday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We’re available. Give us a call.”

Aiyuk last played in a game on Oct. 20, 2024, when he tore an ACL and a MCL in his right knee. The relationship between the team and the player fell apart after that, and the 49ers voided the guaranteed money in November due to his unwillingness to rehab at their facility.

The 49ers have moved on from Aiyuk, although he’s still on their roster, and they are in no rush to cut him.

“He’s an extremely talented player,” Lynch said. “He’s been an extremely effective player in our league. The situation didn’t work itself out here. That’s not to say that it can’t be rekindled somewhere else. And we’d be happy to do something with anyone, if the opportunity presented itself.”

When asked directly about a timeline for a potential release, Lynch was clear: “Not anytime soon.”