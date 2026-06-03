Jared Verse: Trade was upsetting at first, but happy that the Browns believe in me

Jared Verse practiced with the Browns for the first time on Wednesday and then met with the media to discuss the trade that brought him to Cleveland.

Verse came to the Browns along with a package of draft picks as part of the trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Rams. The 2024 first-round pick and defensive rookie of the year said that his initial response was not a positive one, but hearing how the Browns prioritized his addition has him feeling better about his change of circumstances.

“It caught me by surprise,” Verse said. “I love L.A. I love the coaches, the organization, my teammates, the staff, the fans. I love the whole vibe of L.A. It was upsetting. I was upset for a good little bit of time, but when you’re an athlete you understand the nature of business. Everybody does what they think is best for their business and that’s the situation that I’m in. I’m happy to be a part of the Browns. I’m happy that they believe in me and that they were able to make that trade and bring me here.”

Verse said that he’s not approaching the start of his Browns tenure with the mindset of replacing Myles Garrett. He said he is focused only on being “the best me” and believes that player will be the best player in the league.

If that’s how things play out, it will be hard for anyone in Cleveland to be upset about how things played out this week.