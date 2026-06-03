Criminal charges against Falcons rookie WR Zachariah Branch dropped

Falcons third-round pick Zachariah Branch no longer faces criminal charges related to an April arrest in Athens, Georgia.

Branch was arrested and faced two misdemeanors for not following a police officer’s commands, but the wide receiver’s attorney told ESPN that prosecutors did not find sufficient evidence to sustain the charges.

“Zachariah cooperated fully with law enforcement and did not commit a crime on the night of his arrest and never should have been arrested,” Kim Stephens said. “We are glad this matter is over and that Mr. Branch’s excellent reputation and good name [are] restored.”

Branch had 81 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns after transferring to Georgia from USC last year.